Pwyll ap Sion
Pwyll ap Sion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3926d7f1-eb28-40bc-a6be-d31a3f9e615e
Pwyll ap Sion Tracks
Sort by
Y Nos Yng Nghaer Arianrhod
Dafydd Dafis
Y Nos Yng Nghaer Arianrhod
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Y Nos Yng Nghaer Arianrhod
Last played on
Un Nos Ola' Leuad
Dafydd Dafis
Un Nos Ola' Leuad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Un Nos Ola' Leuad
Last played on
Back to artist