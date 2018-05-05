David NewmanFilm composer. Born 11 March 1954
David Newman
1954-03-11
David Newman Biography (Wikipedia)
David Louis Newman (born March 11, 1954) is an American composer and conductor known particularly for his film scores. In a career spanning more than thirty years, he has composed music for nearly 100 feature films.
Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989): Brawl and Ancient Greece
Ain't That Good News
TARZAN (2013): Prologue/Tarzan
ANATASIA (1997): Prologue
