Luis Augusto Martins Côrtes, better known as Lula Côrtes (9 May 1949 – 26 March 2011), was a Brazilian musician, best remembered for his contributions to the Zé Ramalho 1975 album Paêbirú.

He released several albums, including Satwa (1973) and Rosa de Sangue (1980). He worked with Ramalho on other albums including his 1978 debut, Zé Ramalho, De Gosto de Água e de Amigos in 1985 and Cidades e Lendas in 1996.