Lula CôrtesBorn 9 May 1949. Died 26 March 2011
Lula Côrtes
1949-05-09
Lula Côrtes Biography (Wikipedia)
Luis Augusto Martins Côrtes, better known as Lula Côrtes (9 May 1949 – 26 March 2011), was a Brazilian musician, best remembered for his contributions to the Zé Ramalho 1975 album Paêbirú.
He released several albums, including Satwa (1973) and Rosa de Sangue (1980). He worked with Ramalho on other albums including his 1978 debut, Zé Ramalho, De Gosto de Água e de Amigos in 1985 and Cidades e Lendas in 1996.
Lula Côrtes Tracks
Nas Paredes Da Pedra Encantada, Os Segredos Talhados Por Sumé
Lula Côrtes
Nas Paredes Da Pedra Encantada, Os Segredos Talhados Por Sumé
Nas Paredes Da Pedra Encantada, Os Segredos Talhados Por Sumé
Rose Of Blood
Lula Côrtes
Rose Of Blood
Rose Of Blood
Black Night
Lula Côrtes
Black Night
Black Night
Nordeste Orientale
Lula Côrtes
Nordeste Orientale
Nordeste Orientale
These Are Alternate Trails (Flying Saucer)
Lula Côrtes
These Are Alternate Trails (Flying Saucer)
