E.S. PosthumusFormed 2000. Disbanded 22 July 2010
E.S. Posthumus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/391c9402-6688-4c3d-8f3d-d320d31b4de9
E.S. Posthumus Biography (Wikipedia)
E.S. Posthumus was an independent music group that produced a form of 21st-century classical music/epic music that intertwined popular style drum rhythms with orchestral and electronic sounds. Their music is inspired by the Pythagorean philosophy which states that "music is the harmonization of opposites; the conciliation of warring elements". The E.S. is an acronym for "Experimental Sounds" while Posthumus (Latin: postumus, meaning "after" or "end") is a word that is meant to represent "all things past", suggesting the music was inspired by things that have ended, some time after they ended.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
E.S. Posthumus Tracks
Sort by
Arise
E.S. Posthumus
Arise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arise
Last played on
Pompeii
E.S. Posthumus
Pompeii
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pompeii
Last played on
Pompeli 1
E.S. Posthumus
Pompeli 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pompeli 1
Last played on
Unstoppable
E.S. Posthumus
Unstoppable
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unstoppable
Niveneh 1
E.S. Posthumus
Niveneh 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Niveneh 1
Tikal 1
E.S. Posthumus
Tikal 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tikal 1
E.S. Posthumus Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist