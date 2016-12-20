E.S. Posthumus was an independent music group that produced a form of 21st-century classical music/epic music that intertwined popular style drum rhythms with orchestral and electronic sounds. Their music is inspired by the Pythagorean philosophy which states that "music is the harmonization of opposites; the conciliation of warring elements". The E.S. is an acronym for "Experimental Sounds" while Posthumus (Latin: postumus, meaning "after" or "end") is a word that is meant to represent "all things past", suggesting the music was inspired by things that have ended, some time after they ended.