The Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corps (also known as "BD" and "Devs") is a World Class competitive junior drum and bugle corps based in Concord, California, United States. BD is a member of Drum Corps International (DCI). The corps has finished first or second for the past 12 seasons (2007–18) and has placed no lower than fifth since finishing third in 1975. They also hold the record for the highest score in DCI history, winning the 2014 DCI World Championship title with a score of 99.65. The Blue Devils most recently won the DCI Championship in 2017, their record-extending 18th title.