Alexandre Michel Gérard Desplat (born 23 August 1961) is a French film composer. He has won two Academy Awards for his musical scores to the films The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Shape of Water, and received seven additional Academy Award nominations, eight César nominations (winning three), seven BAFTA nominations (winning three), seven Golden Globe Award nominations (winning two), and six Grammy nominations (winning two).

Desplat has worked on a variety of films, including independent and commercial successes The Queen, The Golden Compass, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 & Part 2, The King's Speech, The Danish Girl, Moonrise Kingdom, Argo, Rise of the Guardians, Zero Dark Thirty, Godzilla, The Imitation Game, Unbroken and Isle of Dogs.