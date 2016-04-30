Taku IwasakiBorn 21 January 1968
Taku Iwasaki Biography (Wikipedia)
Taku Iwasaki (岩崎 琢 Iwasaki Taku, born 1968) is a Japanese composer and arranger. His hometown is Tokyo, Japan. He is a graduate of Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and Music.
