Dame Ethel SmythBorn 23 April 1858. Died 8 May 1944
Dame Ethel Smyth Biography (Wikipedia)
Dame Ethel Mary Smyth, DBE (, to rhyme with Forsyth; 22 April 1858 – 8 May 1944) was an English composer and a member of the women's suffrage movement. Smyth was born in Sidcup, Kent, which is now in the London Borough of Bexley, as the fourth of a family of eight children. While April 22 is the actual day of her birth, Smyth habitually stated it was April 23, the day that was celebrated by her family, as they enjoyed the coincidence with William Shakespeare's. Her father, John Hall Smyth, who was a major general in the Royal Artillery, was very much opposed to her making a career in music.
Undeterred, Smyth was determined to become a composer, studied with a private tutor, and then attended the Leipzig Conservatory, where she met many composers of the day. Her compositions include songs, works for piano, chamber music, orchestral and concertante works, choral works, and operas.
She lived at Frimhurst, near Frimley Green for many years, before moving to Hook Heath on the outskirts of Woking, but from 1913 onwards, she began gradually to lose her hearing and managed to complete only four more major works before deafness brought her composing career to an end. However, she found a new interest in literature and, between 1919 and 1940, she published ten highly successful, mostly autobiographical, books.
- The music of Ethel Smythhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lb093.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lb093.jpg2017-03-04T13:46:00.000ZKate Kennedy for Building a Library surveys the music of Dame Ethel Smyth.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04vsb4l
The music of Ethel Smyth
- Dame Ethel Smyth talks politics in 1937https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lb093.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lb093.jpg2015-02-27T12:27:00.000ZIn this archive recording of Dame Ethel Smyth, she describes meeting the Kaiser, and the struggle to get her opera Der Wald performed. From the BBC Archives, broadcast in 1937.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kygyx
Dame Ethel Smyth talks politics in 1937
- Dame Ethel Smyth rememberedhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lb093.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lb093.jpg2015-02-27T12:23:00.000ZExtracts from a programme reminiscing about Dame Ethel Smyth, broadcast 1958. Speakers are Nevil Coghill, Victoria Sackville-West, Ethel Davidson, Avril Wood and Sir Adrian Boult.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02kyf7m
Dame Ethel Smyth remembered
Dame Ethel Smyth Tracks
Sort by
'The Boatswain's Mate' - Overture
March of the Women
Serenade in D: 2nd mvt Scherzo
Prelude and Fugue in F sharp major
Serenade in D major (2nd mvt)
The March of The Women
Mass in D
Four Dances: ii. Sarabande in D minor, iii. Minuet in A minor
March of the Women
Concerto for Violin, Horn & Orchestra in A Major: II. Elegy (In Memoriam)
The Wreckers - Opera - Prelude to Act 2
The Boatswain's Mate (Overture)
The Wreckers - On the Cliffs of Cornwall (Prelude to Act 2)
Symphonic serenade (4th mvt)
Double Concerto in A for Violin, Horn & Piano Allegro moderato
March of the Women
Cello Sonata in A minor, op 5 (1st movement)
Symphonic Serenade (Finale)
Piano Piece in E major
Concerto for violin, horn and orchestra - II. Elegy (In Memoriam)
March of the Women
March of the Women
String Quartet in E minor (3rd mvt)
On the cliffs of Cornwall (Prelude to Act 2, 'The Wreckers')
The Boatswain's Mate (Overture)
Andante, Piano Trio in D minor
Concerto for violin, horn and orchestra
March Of The Women
The Wreckers (Act 2 Prelude)
Prelude & Fugue in C major
March of the Women
Trio for piano & strings in D minor: 3rd movement - Scherzo
The Boatswain's Mate Part 2
Past BBC Events
Winter Proms 1932–3: Prom 09
Proms 1931: Prom 29
Proms 1930: Prom 23
Proms 1929: Prom 35
Proms 1928: Prom 45
Dame Ethel Smyth Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Angela Hewitt: the noble gavotte
-
Serenading the statue you've just fallen in love with...
-
Baroque jollity from Ensemble Molière
-
Elizabeth Maconchey talks in 1983, stating that composing is "one's reason to be alive"
-
"You'll only get married and never write another note!" Elizabeth Maconchy and Nicola LeFanu speak about their lives composing
-
Donald Macleod presents Composer of the Week on composer Elizabeth Maconchy
-
Jean-Philippe Rameau, composer and theorist.
-
Rameau: Pieces de clavecin
-
Ockeghem: Requiem Mass
-
Jean-Philippe Rameau