Soweto String Quartet
Soweto String Quartet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/39128f2f-a42c-4492-83c5-9db4979ba14b
Soweto String Quartet Biography (Wikipedia)
The Soweto String Quartet is a string quartet from Soweto in South Africa composed of Reuben Khemese, Makhosini Mnguni, Sandile Khemese and Thami Khemese. Their music is a fusion of the "dance rhythms of Kwela, the syncopated guitars of Mbaqanga, the saxophones and trumpets of swaying African jazz and the voices of people singing in joyous, easy harmony". The Soweto String Quartet is autonomous and independent and has not affiliated with any organisation or institution since its inception. The quartet became a full-time professional outfit in 1992. They performed at President Mandela's inauguration, after which Mandela started recommending them for other jobs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Soweto String Quartet Tracks
Sort by
Blue Fountain
Soweto String Quartet
Blue Fountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Fountain
Last played on
Songs My Mother Taught Me
Soweto String Quartet
Songs My Mother Taught Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Victory
Soweto String Quartet
Victory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Victory
Last played on
Imbube
Soweto String Quartet
Imbube
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Imbube
Last played on
Sikelela
Soweto String Quartet
Sikelela
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sikelela
Last played on
Nkosi Sikelei Africa
Soweto String Quartet
Nkosi Sikelei Africa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nkosi Sikelei Africa
Last played on
Mbayi Mbayi
Soweto String Quartet
Mbayi Mbayi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mbayi Mbayi
Last played on
Imbube
Soweto String Quartet
Imbube
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Imbube
Last played on
My Lover (Isithandwa)
Trad.
My Lover (Isithandwa)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Lover (Isithandwa)
Last played on
Millennia
Soweto String Quartet
Millennia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Millennia
Last played on
Soweto String Quartet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist