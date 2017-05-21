The Liverpool SceneFormed 1967. Disbanded 1970
The Liverpool Scene
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/390cfc64-2f39-4c30-aa0b-594820a161e6
The Liverpool Scene Tracks
Sort by
The Entry Of Christ Into Liverpool
The Liverpool Scene
The Entry Of Christ Into Liverpool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Woo Woo
The Liverpool Scene
The Woo Woo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Woo Woo
Last played on
Batpoem
The Liverpool Scene
Batpoem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Amazing Adventures of Che Guevara (Part 2)
The Liverpool Scene
The Amazing Adventures of Che Guevara (Part 2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We'll All Be Spacemen Before We Die
The Liverpool Scene
We'll All Be Spacemen Before We Die
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We'll All Be Spacemen Before We Die
Last played on
I've Got These Fleetwood Mac Chicken Shack John Mayall Cant't Fail Blues
The Liverpool Scene
I've Got These Fleetwood Mac Chicken Shack John Mayall Cant't Fail Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Into The Perfumed Garden Maud
The Liverpool Scene
Come Into The Perfumed Garden Maud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Into The Perfumed Garden Maud
Last played on
The Morning The Sky Went Away
The Liverpool Scene
The Morning The Sky Went Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Liverpool Scene Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist