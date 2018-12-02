Russ HamiltonBorn 19 January 1932. Died 11 October 2008
Russ Hamilton
1932-01-19
Russ Hamilton Biography (Wikipedia)
Russ Hamilton (19 January 1932 – 11 October 2008) was an English singer and songwriter. Hamilton made the Top 10 in the United States with "Rainbow", but in the United Kingdom the song was the B-side of "We Will Make Love", which climbed high in the UK Singles Chart.
Russ Hamilton Tracks
We Will Make Love
We Will Make Love
Rainbow
Rainbow
Wedding Ring
Wedding Ring
Little One
Little One
