Hild Sofie TafjordBorn 4 January 1974
Hild Sofie Tafjord
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-01-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/390a90db-74ed-4d1e-b144-b2c6b454f252
Hild Sofie Tafjord Biography (Wikipedia)
Hild Sofie Tafjord (born 4 January 1974) is a Norwegian musician (French horn), the daughter of jazz tuba player Stein Erik Tafjord and niese to the French horn player Runar Tafjord, known from several recordings and bands, especially in experimental electronica genera.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hild Sofie Tafjord Tracks
Sort by
Mural
Coalburn Silver Band, Hild Sofie Tafjord, Kirkintilloch Brass Band, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & Gorbals Youth Brass Band
Mural
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
Mural
Last played on
Vind, Kom (feat. Frode Haltli, Lene Grenager, Ragnhild Furebotten, Hild Sofie Tafjord, Helge Norbakken, Deathprod & Håkon Kornstad)
Unni Løvlid
Vind, Kom (feat. Frode Haltli, Lene Grenager, Ragnhild Furebotten, Hild Sofie Tafjord, Helge Norbakken, Deathprod & Håkon Kornstad)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vind, Kom (feat. Frode Haltli, Lene Grenager, Ragnhild Furebotten, Hild Sofie Tafjord, Helge Norbakken, Deathprod & Håkon Kornstad)
Last played on
Hild Sofie Tafjord Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist