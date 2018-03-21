Björn AgainFormed 1988
Björn Again
1988
Björn Again Biography (Wikipedia)
Björn Again is a parody of the Swedish pop group ABBA founded in 1988 in Australia, but now involving multiple touring troupes performing under the Björn Again name. The show takes its name from Björn Ulvaeus, a member of ABBA, and a pun on the phrase "born again".
Björn Again Tracks
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Björn Again
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Little Respect
Björn Again
Little Respect
Little Respect
