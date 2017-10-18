Kevin Mark TrailBorn 1981
Kevin Mark Trail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/38fe96d1-0151-4dc4-8cac-68131caa2578
Kevin Mark Trail Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Mark Trail (born October 1980) is a British R&B, soul, reggae and hip hop singer-songwriter producer. He rose to fame by appearing on two tracks on The Streets debut album Original Pirate Material, including the hit single, "Let's Push Things Forward", which made the Top 40 in the UK Singles Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kevin Mark Trail Tracks
Sort by
Same Old Thing (feat. Kevin Mark Trail)
The Streets
Same Old Thing (feat. Kevin Mark Trail)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mm5kj.jpglink
Same Old Thing (feat. Kevin Mark Trail)
Last played on
Kevin Mark Trail Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist