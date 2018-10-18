Don Broco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05215dh.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/38fd7691-0543-409c-997f-7f15c10394a4
Don Broco Biography (BBC)
Don Broco are a four-piece alternative rock band. Formed in Bedford in 2008 the band consists of Rob Damiani (lead vocals and electronics), Simon Delaney (guitar), Tom Doyle (bass) and Matt Donnelly (drums and vocals). The band's debut album Priorities was released 13 August 2012.
Don Broco Biography (Wikipedia)
Don Broco are a British rock band formed in Bedford, England in 2008. The band consists of Rob Damiani (lead vocals and electronics), Simon Delaney (guitar), Tom Doyle (bass) and Matt Donnelly (drums and vocals). The band's debut album Priorities was released on 13 August 2012, followed up by Automatic on 7 August 2015. Their latest album, Technology, was released on 2 February 2018.
Don Broco Tracks
Money Power Fame
Don Broco
Money Power Fame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vtcdp.jpglink
Automatic
Don Broco
Automatic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vtcqz.jpglink
Automatic
Last played on
Pretty
Don Broco
Pretty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0534ddc.jpglink
Pretty
Last played on
Greatness
Don Broco
Greatness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xmczb.jpglink
Greatness
Last played on
Bad Feeling
Don Broco
Bad Feeling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05215j7.jpglink
Bad Feeling
Last played on
Come Out To LA
Don Broco
Come Out To LA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y9zx8.jpglink
Come Out To LA
Last played on
Rock Star / Points of Authority (Radio 1 Session, 6th Feb 2018)
Don Broco
Rock Star / Points of Authority (Radio 1 Session, 6th Feb 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05215j7.jpglink
Come Out To LA (Radio 1 Session, 6 Feb 2018)
Don Broco
Come Out To LA (Radio 1 Session, 6 Feb 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05215j7.jpglink
T-Shirt Song (Radio 1 Session, 6 Feb 2018)
Don Broco
T-Shirt Song (Radio 1 Session, 6 Feb 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05215j7.jpglink
You Wanna Know
Don Broco
You Wanna Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01h0ysv.jpglink
You Wanna Know
T-Shirt Song
Don Broco
T-Shirt Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xmczb.jpglink
T-Shirt Song
Last played on
Upcoming Events
1
Feb
2019
Don Broco, Neck Deep and Issues
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester, Manchester, UK
2
Feb
2019
Don Broco, Neck Deep and Issues
O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester, Manchester, UK
3
Feb
2019
Don Broco, Neck Deep and Issues
Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth, UK
5
Feb
2019
Don Broco, Neck Deep and Issues
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff, UK
7
Feb
2019
Don Broco, Neck Deep and Issues
Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4c84f/acts/am9hp6
Reading
2018-08-26T09:35:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06jjgb5.jpg
26
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
Reading + Leeds: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernxj5/acts/abcmzc
Reading
2015-08-28T09:35:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03102cz.jpg
28
Aug
2015
Reading + Leeds: 2015
Reading
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m/acts/aq28q9
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23T09:35:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p025c2fx.jpg
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Reading + Leeds: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezc5d4/acts/a8nq2m
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T09:35:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01fqfdx.jpg
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Radio 1 Rocks: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/embc6q/acts/apr6v2
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2013-06-11T09:35:29
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01b8zly.jpg
11
Jun
2013
Radio 1 Rocks: 2013
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
