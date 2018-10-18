Don Broco are a four-piece alternative rock band. Formed in Bedford in 2008 the band consists of Rob Damiani (lead vocals and electronics), Simon Delaney (guitar), Tom Doyle (bass) and Matt Donnelly (drums and vocals). The band's debut album Priorities was released 13 August 2012.

Don Broco are a British rock band formed in Bedford, England in 2008. The band consists of Rob Damiani (lead vocals and electronics), Simon Delaney (guitar), Tom Doyle (bass) and Matt Donnelly (drums and vocals). The band's debut album Priorities was released on 13 August 2012, followed up by Automatic on 7 August 2015. Their latest album, Technology, was released on 2 February 2018.