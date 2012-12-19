Alger “Texas” AlexanderBorn 12 September 1900. Died 16 April 1954
Alger “Texas” Alexander
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1900-09-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/38fc7fcc-c5a6-4a7b-afeb-3e024969dc36
Biography (Wikipedia)
Alger "Texas" Alexander (September 12, 1900 – April 18, 1954) was an American blues singer from Jewett, Texas. Some sources claim that he was the cousin of Lightnin' Hopkins, but no direct kinship has been established. It has also been asserted that he was the uncle of the Texas country blues guitarist Frankie Lee Sims.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Frost Texas Tornado Blues
Alger “Texas” Alexander
Frost Texas Tornado Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frost Texas Tornado Blues
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist