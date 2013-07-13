Flies on YouFormed 2011
Flies on You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01d743y.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/38fbe269-94e6-43b5-a9e8-f7da7b7c5651
Flies on You Tracks
Sort by
Josephine
Flies on You
Josephine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01d743y.jpglink
Josephine
Last played on
Flies on You Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"He never took his foot off the gas": Guy Garvey on Mark E Smith
-
The Fall - I Can Hear The Grass Grow (Later Archive 2005)
-
The Fall - Blindness (Later Archive 2005)
-
“Once it’s got you, you never let go” – Stewart Lee on the music of The Fall
-
Sharon Horgan - "The Fall were pretty much the only band I listened to in the early 90s"
-
Marc Riley and Gideon Coe reflect on the death of Mark E. Smith
-
Music in Leeds - Volume 3
-
Brix Smith-Start talks to Mark Radcliffe about joining The Fall
-
Steve Hanley: Life In The Fall
Back to artist