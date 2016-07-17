Justin TranterBorn 16 June 1980
Justin Tranter
1980-06-16
Justin Tranter Biography (Wikipedia)
Justin Drew Tranter (born June 16, 1980) is an American musician, songwriter and activist. He has written songs for Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Linkin Park, Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, DNCE, Kesha, In Real Life, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Fall Out Boy, and frequently co-writes with fellow song-writer Julia Michaels. Tranter was the lead singer of Semi Precious Weapons, a rock band based in New York. He is also a board member of GLAAD, an organization that promotes LGBTQ acceptance in the entertainment and news industries.
Justin Tranter Tracks
Tied To You (VIP Mix) (feat. Justin Tranter)
The Knocks
