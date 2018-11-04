Black KidsFormed 2006
Black Kids
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqfwf.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/38f953ac-af97-40b1-b95c-ab35cc0d7a81
Black Kids Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Kids are an American indie rock band. Formed in Jacksonville, Florida in 2006, the group consisted of singer/guitarist Reggie Youngblood, keyboardists/backup singers Ali Youngblood and Dawn Watley, bassist Owen Holmes, and drummer Kevin Snow. The Black Kids' debut EP, Wizard of Ahhhs, received favorable critical response in 2007, and was followed by the Partie Traumatic album, which debuted at number five on the UK Albums Chart in July 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Kids Tracks
Sort by
Im Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How To Dance With You
Black Kids
Im Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How To Dance With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04wxmf0.jpglink
Hurricane Jane
Black Kids
Hurricane Jane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwf.jpglink
Hurricane Jane
Last played on
I'm Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How To Dance With You (The Twelves Remix)
Black Kids
I'm Not Gonna Teach Your Boyfriend How To Dance With You (The Twelves Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwf.jpglink
In A Song
Black Kids
In A Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwf.jpglink
In A Song
Last played on
I’ve Underestimated My Charm (Again)
Black Kids
I’ve Underestimated My Charm (Again)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwf.jpglink
Look At Me (When I Rock Wichoo)
Black Kids
Look At Me (When I Rock Wichoo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwf.jpglink
Hit The Heartbrakes
Black Kids
Hit The Heartbrakes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwf.jpglink
Hit The Heartbrakes
Last played on
Partie Traumatic (Instrumental)
Black Kids
Partie Traumatic (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwf.jpglink
Partie Traumatic (Instrumental)
Last played on
Boyfriend
Black Kids
Boyfriend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwf.jpglink
Boyfriend
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Black Kids
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e98v4f
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2008-07-09T09:27:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013h1cm.jpg
9
Jul
2008
Live Lounge: Black Kids
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Glastonbury: 2008
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vg9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2008-06-28T09:27:55
28
Jun
2008
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Black Kids Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist