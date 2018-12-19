Little Mix were formed during the 2011 season of The X Factor, when aspiring solo contestants Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were put together as a band at the boot camp stage. They quickly bonded, discovering a natural aptitude for close harmonies (as heard best on their hugely popular Live Lounge cover of Mumford and Sons’ I Will Wait), and went on to win the series. Now the real work could begin.

They released their debut single; a No.1 cover of Damien Rice’s Cannonball that was quickly followed to the top by the brassy Wings. During the promotion of their debut album DNA, the girls quickly established a glorious reputation for being the bratty little sisters of pop: energetic, unflappable, ruthless with interviewers and prone to oversharing.

One year later, the anthemic Change Your Life acted as a trailer for their second album Salute, a funkier affair (the single Move being a prime example). The album featured a guest appearance from Missy Elliott (How Ya Doin’?) and production work by legendary R&B songwriters Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. It reached the top 10 in both the UK and America, which paved the way for a US tour supporting Demi Lovato. That year they also appeared at Radio 1’s Big Weekend for the first time.

Little Me was their next single, a more serious song looking back at the band’s youth and offering encouragement for anyone struggling with self-confidence. This was soon to be followed by the strident girl power anthem Salute. Little Mix were then selected to perform 2014’s Sport Relief song, and chose a barnstorming cover of the Cameo funk hit Word Up.

In 2015, the girls released Black Magic - the first single from their third album, Get Weird, and their biggest worldwide hit since Wings - and collaborated on the song Pretty Girls, which was released as a single by Britney Spears. They also released Secret Love Song, a duet with Jason Derulo, and cast a lasting spell over the BBC Music Awards.