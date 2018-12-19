Little MixGirl group. Formed August 2011
Little Mix were formed during the 2011 season of The X Factor, when aspiring solo contestants Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were put together as a band at the boot camp stage. They quickly bonded, discovering a natural aptitude for close harmonies (as heard best on their hugely popular Live Lounge cover of Mumford and Sons’ I Will Wait), and went on to win the series. Now the real work could begin.
They released their debut single; a No.1 cover of Damien Rice’s Cannonball that was quickly followed to the top by the brassy Wings. During the promotion of their debut album DNA, the girls quickly established a glorious reputation for being the bratty little sisters of pop: energetic, unflappable, ruthless with interviewers and prone to oversharing.
One year later, the anthemic Change Your Life acted as a trailer for their second album Salute, a funkier affair (the single Move being a prime example). The album featured a guest appearance from Missy Elliott (How Ya Doin’?) and production work by legendary R&B songwriters Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. It reached the top 10 in both the UK and America, which paved the way for a US tour supporting Demi Lovato. That year they also appeared at Radio 1’s Big Weekend for the first time.
Little Me was their next single, a more serious song looking back at the band’s youth and offering encouragement for anyone struggling with self-confidence. This was soon to be followed by the strident girl power anthem Salute. Little Mix were then selected to perform 2014’s Sport Relief song, and chose a barnstorming cover of the Cameo funk hit Word Up.
In 2015, the girls released Black Magic - the first single from their third album, Get Weird, and their biggest worldwide hit since Wings - and collaborated on the song Pretty Girls, which was released as a single by Britney Spears. They also released Secret Love Song, a duet with Jason Derulo, and cast a lasting spell over the BBC Music Awards.
Little Mix are a British girl group formed in 2011 during the eighth series of the UK version of The X Factor. They were the first group to win the competition, and following their victory, they signed with Simon Cowell's record label Syco Music and released a cover of Damien Rice's "Cannonball" as their winner's single. The members are Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson.
Little Mix released their debut album DNA in 2012, which peaked inside the top 10 in ten countries including the UK and US. This made Little Mix the first girl group since the Pussycat Dolls to reach the US top five with their debut album, as well as earning the highest debut US chart position for a British girl group's first release, breaking the record previously held by the Spice Girls. The group's second album Salute (2013) became their second album to debut inside the top 10 in both the UK and US. Their third album Get Weird was released in 2015. Their fourth album Glory Days (2016) became their first number one album in the UK, and also achieved the longest-reigning girl group number one album since the Spice Girls' debut album 20 years earlier, and the highest first week UK album sales for a girl band since 1997. In the UK, the group has earned four number-one singles, including "Wings", "Black Magic" and "Shout Out to My Ex".
- Little Mix take on Gig In A Minutehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p064835z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p064835z.jpg2018-04-13T22:27:00.000ZHow many of their hits can the girls perform in 60 seconds?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06482j9
Little Mix take on Gig In A Minute
- Dotty meets... Little Mixhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p063k14n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p063k14n.jpg2018-04-06T18:55:00.000ZDotty is out in Tokyo to talk new music, new members and loyal fans with Little Mixhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p063k04v
Dotty meets... Little Mix
- Who would Little Mix have as a 5th member?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0639crr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0639crr.jpg2018-04-05T08:55:00.000ZDotty finds out which famous artists the girls would love to join the group.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0639bv4
Who would Little Mix have as a 5th member?
- Little Mix give Dotty an 'exclusive first listen' of their new singlehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0639d4v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0639d4v.jpg2018-04-05T08:55:00.000ZYou heard it here first....https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0639bx1
Little Mix give Dotty an 'exclusive first listen' of their new single
- Little Mix - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0547mdc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0547mdc.jpg2017-06-27T22:59:00.000ZSo much love for these ladies in Hull - they gave it right back with a fantastic set.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0548wlx
Little Mix - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
- Little Mix are coming to Hull for Radio 1’s Big Weekendhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01klwly.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01klwly.jpg2017-04-19T12:14:00.000ZGrimmy speaks to Jade from Little Mix about the band's upcoming appearance in May.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050j30b
Little Mix are coming to Hull for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
- How did Little Mix tackle their pre-Brits performance nerves?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tsb9k.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tsb9k.jpg2017-02-23T07:40:00.000ZWith a pep talk from Jesy of course!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tsbbj
How did Little Mix tackle their pre-Brits performance nerves?
- Newsbeat Ents: Little Mix's Jesy Nelson and Rixton's Jack Roche battle it out in songhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04k1dfv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04k1dfv.jpg2016-12-03T13:32:00.000ZRixton's Jake Roche is set to release a comeback song about his split from Little Mix's Jesy Nelson.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04k1dgf
Newsbeat Ents: Little Mix's Jesy Nelson and Rixton's Jack Roche battle it out in song
- Little Mix - Radio 1's Teen Awards 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cxpjv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cxpjv.jpg2016-11-22T23:59:00.000ZChart-topping hits and awesome dance moves - Little Mix's performance had it all.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cxys9
Little Mix - Radio 1's Teen Awards 2016 Highlights
- 'The nerves never go when you enter that studio' - Little Mix on performing their new single live on The X Factorhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04c8zsm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04c8zsm.jpg2016-10-17T05:30:00.000ZLittle Mix explain what it felt like to step back in front of the judges.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04c8zw2
'The nerves never go when you enter that studio' - Little Mix on performing their new single live on The X Factor
- Little Mix have a message for their exeshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bkyf4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04bkyf4.jpg2016-10-10T09:53:00.000ZNew single Shout Out To My Ex has a strong message for a certain ex-boyfriend.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04bkygm
Little Mix have a message for their exes
- Little Mix's Jade and Perrie on touring - and their new single Hair with Sean Paulhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r3ncn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r3ncn.jpg2016-04-15T08:57:00.000ZWhat's the best thing about the tour? "Seeing all the fans!!"https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03r3rq4
Little Mix's Jade and Perrie on touring - and their new single Hair with Sean Paul
- ‘We all have to do a little poo before we go on stage’ – Little Mix’s oversharing game is stronghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01klwly.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01klwly.jpg2016-03-18T13:26:00.000ZLittle Mix catch up with Grimmy on the Breakfast Show to talk about how catering on tour might explain their new pre-show ritual. Thanks guys! We didn't want breakfast anyway.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03n5ybz
‘We all have to do a little poo before we go on stage’ – Little Mix’s oversharing game is strong
- 'Like a little child who's just seen Santa' - when Little Mix's Leigh-Anne met Justin Bieberhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p038bbr7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p038bbr7.jpg2015-11-17T13:56:00.000ZLeigh-Anne's mates spill what happened backstage at the Teen Awards...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p038b854
'Like a little child who's just seen Santa' - when Little Mix's Leigh-Anne met Justin Bieber
- Little Mix talk to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02vxf06.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02vxf06.jpg2015-06-29T15:38:00.000ZLittle Mix tell Steve About their new single, Black Magichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02vxf0x
Little Mix talk to Steve Wright
Black Magic
Only You
Woman Like Me
Woman Like Me (feat. Nicki Minaj)
Love Me Like You
Beep Beep
Reggaetón Lento (Remix)
No More Sad Songs
Change Your Life
Wings
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2018
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2016
BBC Music Awards: 2015
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2015
