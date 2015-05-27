Stuart Mitchell (21 December 1965 – August 2018) was a Scottish pianist and composer, best known for his Seven Wonders Suite (2001). The Seven Wonders Suite has been recorded by The Prague Symphony Orchestra conducted by Mario Klemens. A performance of part of the suite was performed in The Dvorak Hall in Prague in 2005. This major symphonic work has placed Mitchell in The Classic FM Hall of Fame since 2005, and is regularly requested by their listeners.

Stuart Mitchell was the son of pianist and composer Thomas J. Mitchell. In 2005, the Mitchell's received media coverage from Reuters, ITN, BBC, and CNN/Fox News when they claimed to have deciphered a musical code carved into the ceiling design of Rosslyn Chapel.

In 2008, Mitchell released the first in his series of works called DNA Variations, music translated from Ancestral DNA sequences of various species and Fly - Orchestral Suite in 2016 was based upon the mitochondrial DNA music of birds and winged beings.

The Seven Wonders Suite was awarded the number 181 for the most popular classical music work in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2017.