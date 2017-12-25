Kristen Anderson‐Lopez
Kristen Anderson‐Lopez
Kristen Anderson‐Lopez
Kristen Anderson-Lopez (born March 21, 1972) is an American songwriter. She is best known for co-writing the songs for the 2013 animated film Frozen with her husband Robert Lopez. Anderson-Lopez won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Let It Go" from Frozen and "Remember Me" from Coco (2017) at the 86th Academy Awards and 90th Academy Awards. She also won two Grammy Awards at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frozen: Suite
Kristen Anderson‐Lopez
Frozen: Suite
Frozen: Suite
Let it Go
Antonio Vivaldi
Let it Go
Let it Go
Love is an Open Door
Robert Lopez
Love is an Open Door
Love is an Open Door
Love Is an Open Door
Greg McHugh, Leah McCrae, Kristen Anderson‐Lopez & Robert Lopez
Love Is an Open Door
Love Is an Open Door
Fixer Upper
Robert Lopez
Fixer Upper
Fixer Upper
Frozen - For the first time in forever
Studio Orchestra, Kristen Bell, Christophe Beck, Idina Menzel & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
Frozen - For the first time in forever
Frozen - For the first time in forever
