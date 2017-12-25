Kristen Anderson-Lopez (born March 21, 1972) is an American songwriter. She is best known for co-writing the songs for the 2013 animated film Frozen with her husband Robert Lopez. Anderson-Lopez won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for "Let It Go" from Frozen and "Remember Me" from Coco (2017) at the 86th Academy Awards and 90th Academy Awards. She also won two Grammy Awards at the 57th Annual Grammy Awards.