Tetine are a duo composed of Bruno Verner and Eliete Mejorado. They met in 1995 in São Paulo, Brazil. Since then they have created a multitude of sound works from atonal orchestral pieces to electropunk / baile funk / miami bass-driven tunes. They have also made a series of ritualistic performances and have extensively exhibited art films and video throughout Europe and South America. Tetine has a few albums released on different record labels (Slum Dunk Music/Bizarre Music/Soul Jazz Records/Sulphur Records/Mr Bongo).