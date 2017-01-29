Tsai Chin (Chinese: 周采芹; pinyin: Zhōu Cǎiqín) (born 30 November 1933) is a Chinese-born British actress, singer, director, teacher and author best known in America for her role as Auntie Lindo in the film The Joy Luck Club.

Her career spans more than six decades and three continents. She starred onstage in London's West End in The World of Suzie Wong, and on Broadway in Golden Child. Tsai Chin appeared in two James Bond films: as a Bond girl in You Only Live Twice; and Casino Royale. Her single, "The Ding Dong Song," recorded for Decca, hit the top of the music charts in Asia. She was the first acting instructor to be invited to teach acting in China after the Cultural Revolution, when China's universities re-opened. In China she is best known for her portrayal of Grandmother Jia in the 2010 TV drama series The Dream of Red Mansions.