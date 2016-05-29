The Legendary Pink DotsFormed August 1980
The Legendary Pink Dots
The Legendary Pink Dots Biography
The Legendary Pink Dots (LPD) are an Anglo-Dutch experimental rock band formed in London in August 1980. In 1984 the band moved to Amsterdam, playing with rotating musicians and having, as core members, singer/songwriter/keyboardist Edward Ka-Spel and keyboardist Phil Knight. As of 2012, the group is composed of Edward Ka-Spel (vocals, keyboards, songwriter), Phil Knight (keyboards, electronics), Erik Drost (guitars) and Raymond Steeg (live sound engineer).
Although outside the mainstream (in terms of their music and career path), LPD have released more than 40 albums, have a devoted worldwide following, and tour frequently.
D-Train
The Legendary Pink Dots
D-Train
D-Train
Waving At The Aeroplanes
The Legendary Pink Dots
Waving At The Aeroplanes
Golden Dawn
The Legendary Pink Dots
Golden Dawn
Golden Dawn
Someday
The Legendary Pink Dots
Someday
Someday
