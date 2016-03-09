TV GirlFormed 2010
TV Girl
2010
TV Girl Biography (Wikipedia)
TV Girl is a Los Angeles-based American band consisting of Brad Petering, Jason Wyman, and Wyatt Harmon. The band describes their music as indie pop and something "you can sing along to, but wouldn't sing around your parents".
Taking What's Not Yours
FRENCH EXIT
Lizzie Come Back To Life
I Wonder Who She's Kissing Now
Baby You Were There
Benny & The Jets
If You Want It
