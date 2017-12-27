Gottfried Heinrich StölzelBorn 13 January 1690. Died 27 November 1749
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel
1690-01-13
Biography (Wikipedia)
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel (13 January 1690 in Grünstädtel [de] – 27 November 1749 in Gotha) was a prolific German composer of the Baroque era. Stölzel was an accomplished German stylist who wrote a good many of the poetic texts for his vocal works.[not verified in body]
Bist du bei mir, geh ich mit Freuden (Diomedes)
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel
Bist du bei mir, geh ich mit Freuden (Diomedes)
Bist du bei mir, geh ich mit Freuden (Diomedes)
Bist du bei mir
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel
Bist du bei mir
Bist du bei mir
Bist du bei mir, BWV 508
David Bowles
Bist du bei mir, BWV 508
Bist du bei mir, BWV 508
Bist du bei mir - aria for voice and continuo [attrib. J S Bach as BWV.508]
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel
Bist du bei mir - aria for voice and continuo [attrib. J S Bach as BWV.508]
Bist du bei mir - aria for voice and continuo [attrib. J S Bach as BWV.508]
Bist du bei mir, BWV 508
David Stevens
Bist du bei mir, BWV 508
Bist du bei mir, BWV 508
Bist du bei mir - aria for voice and continuo [attrib. J S Bach as BWV.508]
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel
Bist du bei mir - aria for voice and continuo [attrib. J S Bach as BWV.508]
Bist du bei mir - aria for voice and continuo [attrib. J S Bach as BWV.508]
Bist du bei mir - aria for voice and continuo [attrib. J S Bach as BWV.508]
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel
Bist du bei mir - aria for voice and continuo [attrib. J S Bach as BWV.508]
Bist du bei mir - aria for voice and continuo [attrib. J S Bach as BWV.508]
Werdet voll Geistes, singet und redet untereinander von Psalmen
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel
Werdet voll Geistes, singet und redet untereinander von Psalmen
Bist du bei mir, BWV 508
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel
Bist du bei mir, BWV 508
Bist du bei mir, BWV 508
Bist du bei mir - aria for voice and continuo [attrib. J S Bach as BWV.508]
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel
Bist du bei mir - aria for voice and continuo [attrib. J S Bach as BWV.508]
Bist du bei mir (formerly attrib. Bach)
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel
Bist du bei mir (formerly attrib. Bach)
Bist du bei mir (formerly attrib. Bach)
Bist du bei mir (BWV.508)
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel
Bist du bei mir (BWV.508)
Bist du bei mir (BWV.508)
Concerto grosso in D major
Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel
Concerto grosso in D major
Concerto grosso in D major
