Bernard FoccroulleBorn 23 November 1953
Bernard Foccroulle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-11-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/38e9fcc8-c04e-46a1-babf-8606719eb2f9
Bernard Foccroulle Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Foccroulle (born 23 November 1953 in Liège) is a Belgian organist, composer, conductor and opera director. He studied at the Conservatoire de Liège and initially became known as a member of the Ricercar Consort. He was president of the Jeunesses musicales, then in 1992 named director of the Théâtre royal de la Monnaie.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bernard Foccroulle Tracks
Sort by
Andante in F, K616
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Andante in F, K616
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Andante in F, K616
Last played on
Bach - Presto from concerto in G BWV 592
Johann Sebastian Bach
Bach - Presto from concerto in G BWV 592
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Bach - Presto from concerto in G BWV 592
Last played on
Bernard Foccroulle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist