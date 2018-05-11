Mike Stern (born January 10, 1953) is a six-time Grammy-nominated American jazz guitarist. After playing with Blood, Sweat & Tears, he worked with drummer Billy Cobham, then with trumpeter Miles Davis from 1981 to 1983 and again in 1985. Following that, he began a solo career, releasing more than a dozen albums.

Stern was named Best Jazz Guitarist of 1993 by Guitar Player magazine. At the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal in June 2007, he was given the Miles Davis Award, which was created to recognize internationally acclaimed jazz artists whose work has contributed significantly to the renewal of the genre. In 2009 he was listed on Down Beat's list of 75 best jazz guitarist of all time. He was presented with Guitar Player magazine's Certified Legend Award on January 21, 2012.