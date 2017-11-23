Catherine Denley
Catherine Denley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/38e6d53d-0d4d-4c4f-ac2d-2c5aa580d76c
Catherine Denley Tracks
Sort by
Missa in tempore Belli, Agnus Dei
Joseph Haydn
Missa in tempore Belli, Agnus Dei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Missa in tempore Belli, Agnus Dei
Last played on
Die Zauberflöte, Act I: Quintet "Hm! hm! hm! hm!"
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Die Zauberflöte, Act I: Quintet "Hm! hm! hm! hm!"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Die Zauberflöte, Act I: Quintet "Hm! hm! hm! hm!"
Orchestra
Last played on
Magnificat, RV610a
Antonio Vivaldi
Magnificat, RV610a
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Magnificat, RV610a
Choir
Ensemble
Director
Last played on
Der Tanz D.826 for SATB and piano
Franz Schubert, Graham Johnson, Patricia Rozario, Catherine Denley, Ian Bostridge & Michael George
Der Tanz D.826 for SATB and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0588yz5.jpglink
Der Tanz D.826 for SATB and piano
Composer
Last played on
Magnificat in G minor RV.610a for SSSAT soli, 2 chors, 2 ob, str & bc
The King’s Consort
Magnificat in G minor RV.610a for SSSAT soli, 2 chors, 2 ob, str & bc
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5b5z.jpglink
Magnificat in G minor RV.610a for SSSAT soli, 2 chors, 2 ob, str & bc
Director
Last played on
Judas Maccabaeus
New College Oxford Choir, Jamie MacDougall, George Frideric Handel, Catherine Denley, Emma Kirkby, The King's Consort & Robert King
Judas Maccabaeus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Judas Maccabaeus
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 54
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edx8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-28T09:34:48
28
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e39j5v
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-08T09:34:48
8
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 29
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecjv2m
Royal Albert Hall
1993-08-01T09:34:48
1
Aug
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8jv2m
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-21T09:34:48
21
Aug
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eb34fx
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-25T09:34:48
25
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist