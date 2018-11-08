Jeremy Polmear
Jeremy Polmear
Jeremy Polmear Tracks
Four Miniatures, Op. 8
Richard Stoker, Jeremy Polmear, Philip Gibbon & Diana Ambache
Trio for oboe, violin & cello
Grażyna Bacewicz
Allegro con brio (Trio)
Madeleine Dring
Variations on 13 ways of looking at blackbird
Louise Talma
Trio d'anches (1936) for oboe, clarinet and bassoon; 2. Pastorale and Scherzo
Claude Arrieu, Jeremy Polmear, Neyire Ashworth & Philip Gibson
Andante semplice from Trio for flute, oboe and piano
Madeleine Dring, Rob Anthony, Diana Ambache & Jeremy Polmear
Sixtuor (1st mvt)
Jean Françaix
