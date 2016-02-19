Giorgio Moroder Biography (Wikipedia)
Giovanni Giorgio Moroder (,; born 26 April 1940) is an Italian singer, songwriter, DJ and record producer. Moroder is frequently credited with pioneering Italo disco and electronic dance music, and is dubbed the "Father of Disco".
When in Munich in the 1970s, he started his own record label called Oasis Records, which several years later became a subdivision of Casablanca Records. He produced singles for Donna Summer during the late-1970s disco era, including "Love to Love You Baby", "I Feel Love", "Last Dance", "MacArthur Park", "Hot Stuff", "Bad Girls", "Dim All the Lights", "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)", and "On the Radio", and is the founder of the former Musicland Studios in Munich, a recording studio used by many artists including Electric Light Orchestra, Led Zeppelin, Queen and Elton John.
Moroder also composed the soundtrack for the film Midnight Express, which won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe, and contained the international hit "Chase". He also produced a number of electronic disco songs for the Three Degrees, two albums for Sparks, and a handful of songs on Bonnie Tyler's album Bitterblue as well as her 1985 single "Here She Comes". In 1990, he composed "Un'estate italiana", the official theme song of the 1990 FIFA World Cup.
- Giorgio Moroder: How To Make A Great Electronica Trackhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zb1td.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zb1td.jpg2014-05-18T08:08:00.000ZLegendary producer Giorgio Moroder (Donna Summer, Bowie, Blondie) reveals some secrets.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01zb1tm
Giorgio Moroder: How To Make A Great Electronica Track
- Giorgio Moroder enters the Hall Of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01msh0f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01msh0f.jpg2013-11-16T10:58:00.000ZLegendary producer Giorgio Moroder gets inducted into Pete Tong's Hall Of Fame.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01lp9f7
Giorgio Moroder enters the Hall Of Fame
- Giorgio Moroder speaks to Lauren Lavernehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lm9zq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01lm9zq.jpg2013-11-15T13:24:00.000ZLegendary producer and songwriter Giorgio Moroder joins Lauren Laverne in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01lmb04
Giorgio Moroder speaks to Lauren Laverne
Together In Electric Dreams
The Chase
Chase
