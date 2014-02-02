Texas GladdenBorn 1894. Died 1967
Texas Gladden
1894
Texas Gladden Biography (Wikipedia)
Texas Gladden (1894–1967) was an American folk singer, best known for her traditional Appalachian ballad style of singing, which she began to record in the 1930s.
Whole heap of little horses
Texas Gladden
Whole heap of little horses
Whole heap of little horses
