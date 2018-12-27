Anna Tilbrook
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04718np.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/38db5a68-06b0-4716-b895-6559e27dc64e
Anna Tilbrook Performances & Interviews
Anna Tilbrook Tracks
Sort by
Earth and air and rain Op.15
Gerald Finzi
Earth and air and rain Op.15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7b.jpglink
Earth and air and rain Op.15
Last played on
Songs of Travel
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Songs of Travel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Songs of Travel
Last played on
Songs and Proverbs of William Blake
Benjamin Britten
Songs and Proverbs of William Blake
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Songs and Proverbs of William Blake
Last played on
Orpheus with his Lute
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Orpheus with his Lute
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Orpheus with his Lute
Last played on
Nocturne
Ivor Gurney
Nocturne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
Nocturne
Last played on
In a darkened valley
John Ireland & Anna Tilbrook
In a darkened valley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04718np.jpglink
In a darkened valley
Composer
Last played on
On this island: As it is, plenty
Benjamin Britten
On this island: As it is, plenty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
On this island: As it is, plenty
Last played on
The Lincolnshire Poacher
Trad.
The Lincolnshire Poacher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04718np.jpglink
The Lincolnshire Poacher
Last played on
Fantoches/Mandoline
Claude Debussy
Fantoches/Mandoline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Fantoches/Mandoline
Last played on
Clair de lune
Claude Debussy
Clair de lune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Clair de lune
Last played on
Am Meer D.957 no. 12 (Schwanengesang)
Franz Schubert
Am Meer D.957 no. 12 (Schwanengesang)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Am Meer D.957 no. 12 (Schwanengesang)
Last played on
Six Studies in English Folk Song
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Six Studies in English Folk Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Six Studies in English Folk Song
Last played on
The Foggy, Foggy Dew
Trad.
The Foggy, Foggy Dew
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04718np.jpglink
The Foggy, Foggy Dew
Last played on
Le Lever de La Lune
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Le Lever de La Lune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Le Lever de La Lune
Last played on
Les Nuits D'Ete Op. 7 Nos 1, 2 & 6
Hector Berlioz
Les Nuits D'Ete Op. 7 Nos 1, 2 & 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Les Nuits D'Ete Op. 7 Nos 1, 2 & 6
Last played on
Winter Words Op.52
Benjamin Britten
Winter Words Op.52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Winter Words Op.52
Sing not, O Lovely One Op. 4 No. 4
Sergei Rachmaninov
Sing not, O Lovely One Op. 4 No. 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Sing not, O Lovely One Op. 4 No. 4
By The Sea Op. 46
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
By The Sea Op. 46
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
By The Sea Op. 46
Frauenliebe und Leben, Op.42
Robert Schumann
Frauenliebe und Leben, Op.42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Frauenliebe und Leben, Op.42
Adelaide Op. 46
Ludwig van Beethoven
Adelaide Op. 46
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Adelaide Op. 46
An Chloe K524
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
An Chloe K524
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
An Chloe K524
Lullaby Op. 16, No. 1
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Lullaby Op. 16, No. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Lullaby Op. 16, No. 1
Frenzied Nights Op. 60 No. 6
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Frenzied Nights Op. 60 No. 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Frenzied Nights Op. 60 No. 6
A Tear Hangs There - 6 Songs, Op. 6
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
A Tear Hangs There - 6 Songs, Op. 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
A Tear Hangs There - 6 Songs, Op. 6
My Guardian, My Angel, My Friend - Op 6, No. 4
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
My Guardian, My Angel, My Friend - Op 6, No. 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
My Guardian, My Angel, My Friend - Op 6, No. 4
Silent Noon
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Silent Noon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Silent Noon
Last played on
Er, der Herrlichste von allen (Frauenliebe und -leben, Op 42)
Robert Schumann
Er, der Herrlichste von allen (Frauenliebe und -leben, Op 42)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Er, der Herrlichste von allen (Frauenliebe und -leben, Op 42)
Seit ich ihn gesehen (Frauenliebe und -leben, Op 42)
Robert Schumann
Seit ich ihn gesehen (Frauenliebe und -leben, Op 42)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Seit ich ihn gesehen (Frauenliebe und -leben, Op 42)
Thy pity I implore Op 26 No 8
Sergei Rachmaninov
Thy pity I implore Op 26 No 8
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Thy pity I implore Op 26 No 8
Villanelle (Nuits d'été)
Hector Berlioz
Villanelle (Nuits d'été)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Villanelle (Nuits d'été)
An Chloe
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
An Chloe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
An Chloe
NGA_The Crocodile_RFTX
Traditional
NGA_The Crocodile_RFTX
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04718np.jpglink
NGA_The Crocodile_RFTX
Last played on
The last rose of summer
Trad.
The last rose of summer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04718np.jpglink
The last rose of summer
Last played on
Oh Mistress Mine
Roger Quilter
Oh Mistress Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x4f.jpglink
Oh Mistress Mine
Last played on
Songs of Travel Op.6, No.8: Bright is the Ring of Words
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Songs of Travel Op.6, No.8: Bright is the Ring of Words
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Songs of Travel Op.6, No.8: Bright is the Ring of Words
Last played on
Chansons Populaires - Chanson Française
Maurice Ravel
Chansons Populaires - Chanson Française
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Chansons Populaires - Chanson Française
Last played on
The Lent Lily (Ludlow and Teme)
Ivor Gurney
The Lent Lily (Ludlow and Teme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br173.jpglink
The Lent Lily (Ludlow and Teme)
Last played on
Je me taisais - romance for voice and piano
Louise Farrenc
Je me taisais - romance for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04718np.jpglink
Je me taisais - romance for voice and piano
Andrea la folle - ballade for voice and piano
Louise Farrenc
Andrea la folle - ballade for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mhhc.jpglink
Andrea la folle - ballade for voice and piano
Le Berger fidele - romance for voice and piano
Louise Farrenc
Le Berger fidele - romance for voice and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04718np.jpglink
Le Berger fidele - romance for voice and piano
Now that the sun hath veiled his light (An Evening Hymn)
Henry Purcell
Now that the sun hath veiled his light (An Evening Hymn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Now that the sun hath veiled his light (An Evening Hymn)
Songs for Ariel
Michael Tippett
Songs for Ariel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
Songs for Ariel
3 Songs of William Blake Op.20; No.1 Dream Valley
Roger Quilter
3 Songs of William Blake Op.20; No.1 Dream Valley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383x4f.jpglink
3 Songs of William Blake Op.20; No.1 Dream Valley
Let Beauty Awake (Songs of Travel)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Let Beauty Awake (Songs of Travel)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Let Beauty Awake (Songs of Travel)
Last played on
Charlie Rutlage
Charles Ives
Charlie Rutlage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br12k.jpglink
Charlie Rutlage
Last played on
Lord! Come Away! (Four Hymns No. 1)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Lord! Come Away! (Four Hymns No. 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Lord! Come Away! (Four Hymns No. 1)
Last played on
Back to artist