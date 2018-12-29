Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm BandFormed 1967. Disbanded 1972
1967
Charles Wright & the Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band is an American soul and funk band. Formed in the early 1960s, they had the most visibility from 1967 to 1973 when the band had 9 singles reach Billboard's pop and/or rhythm and blues charts, such as "Do Your Thing" (#11 Pop, #12 R&B), "Till You Get Enough" (#12 R&B, #67 Pop), and "Love Land" (R&B #23, Pop #16). They are best known for their biggest hit on Warner Bros. Records, 1970's "Express Yourself" (#3 R&B, #12 Pop), a song that has been sampled by rap group N.W.A and others.
Love Land
Love Land
Express Yourself
Express Yourself
Do Your Thing
Do Your Thing
Express yourself
Express yourself
Express Yourself
Express Yourself
Memphis Soul Stew/Spreadin' Honey
Memphis Soul Stew/Spreadin' Honey
Express YOurSelf
Express YOurSelf
Express Yourself (Mocean Worker Remix)
Express Yourself (Mocean Worker Remix)
I Got Love
I Got Love
