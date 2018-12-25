John HoltBorn 11 July 1947. Died 19 October 2014
John Holt
1947-07-11
John Holt Biography (Wikipedia)
John Kenneth Holt CD (11 July 1947 – 19 October 2014), better known as John Holt, was a reggae singer and songwriter from Jamaica who first found fame as a member of The Paragons, before establishing himself as a solo artist.
John Holt Performances & Interviews
John Holt Tracks
Police in Helicopter (Benny L Remix)
Winter World Of Love
Winter World Of Love
Help Me Make It Through The Night
Help Me Make It Through The Night
Ali Baba
Ali Baba
Stick By Me
Stick By Me
Tell Me Why
Tell Me Why
Time Is The Master
Time Is The Master
The Tide Is High
The Tide Is High
Never, Never, Never
Never, Never, Never
Wear You To The Ball
Wear You To The Ball
Strange Things
Strange Things
It's A Jam In The Streets
Killing Me Softly (With her Song)
I Will
I Will
Queen Of The Ghetto
Queen Of The Ghetto
You'll Never Find Another Love Like Mine
Girl From Ipanema
Girl From Ipanema
A Love I Can Feel
A Love I Can Feel
Mr Bojangles
Mr Bojangles
