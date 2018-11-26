The Gregory Brothers are an American musical quartet, specializing in comedy music and pitch correction through their YouTube channel Schmoyoho, who have characterized their music as "Country & Soul, Folk & Roll".

They are best known for their creation of musical viral videos, most notably the "Winning" song that won a 2012 Comedy Award, as well as the Songify the News series (formerly known as Auto-Tune the News) and the "Bed Intruder Song" that received over 141 million YouTube views and entered the Billboard Hot 100.

The three Gregory brothers – drummer/keyboardist Michael, guitarist/bassist Andrew Rose and keyboardist Evan – originally from Radford, Virginia, moved to Brooklyn, New York in the mid-2000s and met guitarist/bassist Sarah Fullen (who married Evan) in the local music scene. The band was formed in 2007, with all four members providing vocals, often accompanying "songified" individuals.

After 10 years of activity, having earned the most views by songifying the likes of Antoine Dodson, Charlie Sheen, Paul Vasquez and Daymon Patterson, their Schmoyoho channel reached three million subscribers in March 2017. In commemoration, the Gregory Brothers released a "mega-mashup" of their work, in which they outlined their main goal of eliciting "the maximum amount of happiness for the maximum amount of time".