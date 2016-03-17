DubmatiqueFormed 1992
Dubmatique
1992
Dubmatique Biography
Dubmatique is a French Canadian hip hop group formed in 1992 in Montreal, Quebec. The groups original line up consisted of OTMC, DiSoul, and Dj Choice. Dubmatique is often regarded as one of the groups that launched French Canadian Hip Hop, and within this category they are the only group to have an album certified Platinum.
