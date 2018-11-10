Johnny HarrisBorn 1932
Johnny Harris
1932
Johnny Harris Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Harris (born John Stanley Livingstone Harris in 1932) is a Scottish-born composer (of Welsh parentage), producer, arranger, conductor, and musical director. He has lived in the U.S. since 1972.
Johnny Harris Tracks
Oddyssey (Zongamin Re-edit)
Fragment Of Fear
Odyssey Part 1
Footprints On The Moon
Give Peace A Chance
Paint It Black
