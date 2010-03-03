Ripe Bananas SkinsFormed 2001
Ripe Bananas Skins
2001
Ripe Banana Skins (also known as RBS) is a Ska punk band from Asunción, Paraguay. The band was formed in 2001 and are one of the most popular punk bands in Paraguay.[citation needed]
Estar Vivo
Estar Vivo
Estar Vivo
