India Arie Simpson (born October 3, 1975), also known as India.Arie (sometimes styled as india.arie), is an American singer and songwriter. She has sold over 3.3 million records in the US and 10 million worldwide. She has won four Grammy Awards from her 21 nominations, including Best R&B Album.
I Am Not My Hair
India.Arie
I Am Not My Hair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwb.jpglink
I Am Not My Hair
Last played on
Just Do You
India.Arie
Just Do You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwb.jpglink
Just Do You
Last played on
One
India.Arie
One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwb.jpglink
One
Last played on
Video
India.Arie
Video
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p021lnlw.jpglink
Video
Last played on
That Magic
India.Arie
That Magic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwb.jpglink
That Magic
Last played on
While My Guitar Gently Weeps (feat. India.Arie & Yo‐Yo Ma)
Santana
Santana
While My Guitar Gently Weeps (feat. India.Arie & Yo‐Yo Ma)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ktvzc.jpglink
While My Guitar Gently Weeps (feat. India.Arie & Yo‐Yo Ma)
Last played on
Strength Courage And Wisdom
India.Arie
India.Arie
Strength Courage And Wisdom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwb.jpglink
Strength Courage And Wisdom
Last played on
Brown Skin
India.Arie
Brown Skin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfwb.jpglink
Brown Skin
Last played on
