Don Ewell (November 14, 1916 – August 9, 1983) was an American jazz stride pianist born in Baltimore, Maryland, known for his work with Sidney Bechet, Kid Ory, George Lewis, George Brunis, Muggsy Spanier and Bunk Johnson.

Ewell played with Bill Reinhardt's Jazz, Ltd. band in Chicago in 1947, 1948 and 1949. From 1956 to 1962, Ewell was a leading member of the Jack Teagarden band. Following Teagarden's death Ewell did some European tours, and then moved back to New Orleans and played clubs and hotels there. From 1976 to 1978 Ewell concertized, battled alcoholism, while living with his friend King Denton's family, the manager of a local jazz club where Ewell was Artist in Residence. Thereafter, Ewell moved back to his primary residence in Maryland. Following his daughter's death from cancer and after two strokes, Ewell died on August 9, 1983.