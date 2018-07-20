NenaThe person, performing solo since 1987. Born 24 March 1960
Nena
1960-03-24
Nena Biography
Nena (born Gabriele Susanne Kerner, 24 March 1960) is a German singer-songwriter, actress, and comedian who rose to international fame in 1983 with the New German Wave song "99 Luftballons". In 1984, she re-recorded this song in English as "99 Red Balloons". Nena was also the name of the band with whom she released the song. The re-recording of some of her old songs rekindled her career in 2002 and she has sold over 25 million records, making her one of Germany's most successful music artists.
Nena Tracks
99 Red Balloons
Nena
99 Red Balloons
99 Red Balloons
Oldschool Baby
WestBam
Oldschool Baby
Oldschool Baby
