Alloy Orchestra is a musical ensemble based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States, that performs its own accompaniments to silent films of the classic movie era. Percussionists Terry Donahue and Ken Winokur and keyboardist Caleb Sampson founded the group in 1990. After Sampson's death in 1998, the band was joined by keyboardist Roger Miller, better known as the guitarist of post-punk band Mission of Burma. They have released four collections of film music and have toured both North America and Europe in support of cinematic shows.