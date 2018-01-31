Karen KamensekConductor. Born 2 January 1970
Karen Kamensek
Karen Kamensek Biography (Wikipedia)
Karen Kamensek (born January 2, 1970 in Chicago) is an American orchestral and opera conductor.
Akhnaten - Act 3 Epilogue
Philip Glass
Akhnaten - Act 3 Epilogue
Akhnaten - Act 3 Epilogue
Passages (Proms 2017)
Philip Glass
Passages (Proms 2017)
Passages (Proms 2017)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 41: Philip Glass and Ravi Shankar
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-15T08:53:10
15
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 41: Philip Glass and Ravi Shankar
Royal Albert Hall
