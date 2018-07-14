Bruce Arthur Johnston (born Benjamin Baldwin on June 27, 1942) is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer best known as a member of the Beach Boys. In 1965, Johnston joined the band for live performances, filling in for the group's co-founder Brian Wilson, who had quit touring in order to spend more time in the studio. Johnston then became a contributing member on subsequent albums.

His songs for the Beach Boys include "Tears in the Morning" (1970), "Deirdre" (1970), and "Disney Girls (1957)" (1971). He served as a producer for the Beach Boys albums L.A. (Light Album) (1979) and Keepin' the Summer Alive (1980). Johnston is also known for his early 1960s collaborations with Terry Melcher as Bruce & Terry and with the surf band the Rip Chords, as well as composing the 1975 Barry Manilow song "I Write the Songs". He continues to tour as a member of the Beach Boys alongside band co-founder Mike Love.