The Chor Leoni Men's Choir is a male choir based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The group was founded by Diane Loomer C.M. in 1992, and consists of up to 65 male singers. While primarily focused on performing classical choral repertoire, Chor Leoni (meaning "choir of lions") sings music of all genres and time periods, and in many different languages. In recent years, the group has commissioned original choral pieces from Ēriks Ešenvalds, Rodney Sharman and others. Since 2013, the group has hosted and participated in the VanMan Choral Summit, a gathering of male choirs from around the world, featuring international choirs such as Chanticleer (ensemble) and Iceland’s Karlakórinn Heimir.

The American choral conductor Erick Lichte (pronounced "light") is the group's artistic director and conductor.