Caroline Esmeralda van der Leeuw (born 26 April 1981), better known by her stage name Caro Emerald, is a Dutch pop and jazz singer. Active since 2007, she rose to prominence in 2009 with "Back It Up". Follow-up single "A Night Like This" topped charts in the Netherlands. Emerald is often praised for her outstanding live performances. She predominantly performs in English mixed in with her own made up language in the form of scat singing.

Her debut album Deleted Scenes from the Cutting Room Floor was conceived, written and produced as a studio project by Dutch songwriter/producer David Schreurs, Canadian songwriter Vincent Degiorgio and Dutch producer Jan van Wieringen, with Caro Emerald as the starring artist. In August 2010, the album spent its 30th week at number one in the Dutch album charts, setting an all-time record and beating Michael Jackson's "Thriller" by one week. The album became the biggest selling album of 2010 in the Netherlands with over 350,000 copies to date. Worldwide, over 1.4 million copies have been sold. On 3 October 2010, Emerald was awarded the Dutch music prize "Edison Award" for Best Female Artist. In 2013, a second studio album titled The Shocking Miss Emerald was released. The album entered at number one in the United Kingdom album charts.