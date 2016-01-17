Hans KindlerBorn 8 January 1892. Died 30 August 1949
Johannes Hendrikus Philip "Hans" Kindler (January 8, 1892 – August 30, 1949) was a Dutch American cellist and conductor who founded the National Symphony Orchestra. He was married to painter Alice Kindler.
From Jewish Life - 3 Sketches
Ernest Bloch
From Jewish Life - 3 Sketches
From Jewish Life - 3 Sketches
