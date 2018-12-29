GeneUK alternative rock quartet. Formed 1993. Disbanded 16 December 2004
Gene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvqb.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/38b6fae0-dd60-47c2-8f46-cf5023d23664
Gene Biography (Wikipedia)
Gene were an English alternative rock quartet that rose to prominence in the mid-1990s. Formed in 1993, they were popularly labelled as a Britpop band and often drew comparisons to The Smiths because of their Morrissey-esque lead singer, Martin Rossiter. Gene's music was influenced by The Jam, The Smiths, The Style Council and The Clash.
Gene Tracks
Sleep Well Tonight
Gene
Sleep Well Tonight
Sleep Well Tonight
As Good As It Gets
Gene
As Good As It Gets
As Good As It Gets
Olympian
Gene
Olympian
Olympian
Fighting Fit
Gene
Fighting Fit
Fighting Fit
Where Are They Now
Gene
Where Are They Now
Where Are They Now
Haunted By You - Soho Live 1996
Gene
Haunted By You - Soho Live 1996
Haunted By You - Soho Live 1996
Sleep Well Tonight - Soho Live 1996
Gene
Sleep Well Tonight - Soho Live 1996
Sleep Well Tonight - Soho Live 1996
Drawn To The Deep End - Soho Live 1996
Gene
Drawn To The Deep End - Soho Live 1996
Olympian - Soho Live 1996
Gene
Olympian - Soho Live 1996
Olympian - Soho Live 1996
Sick Sober And Sorry - Soho Live 1996
Gene
Sick Sober And Sorry - Soho Live 1996
Fighting Fit - Soho Live 1996
Gene
Fighting Fit - Soho Live 1996
Fighting Fit - Soho Live 1996
Voice Of The Father - Soho Live 1996
Gene
Voice Of The Father - Soho Live 1996
Voice Of The Father - Soho Live 1996
Haunted By You
Gene
Haunted By You
Haunted By You
Left-Handed
Gene
Left-Handed
Left-Handed
London Can You Wait
Gene
London Can You Wait
London Can You Wait
Sleep Well Tonight - Newcastle Riverside 1998
Gene
Sleep Well Tonight - Newcastle Riverside 1998
Stop - Newcastle Riverside 1998
Gene
Stop - Newcastle Riverside 1998
Stop - Newcastle Riverside 1998
In Love With Love - Newcastle Riverside 1998
Gene
In Love With Love - Newcastle Riverside 1998
Save Me, I'm Yours (Peel Session 31/1/99)
Gene
Save Me, I'm Yours (Peel Session 31/1/99)
Save Me, I'm Yours (Peel Session 31/1/99)
Save Me, I'm Yours
Gene
Save Me, I'm Yours
Save Me, I'm Yours
Be My Light, Be My Guide
Gene
Be My Light, Be My Guide
Be My Light, Be My Guide
This Is Not My Crime (Radio 1 Session, 18th May 1994)
Gene
This Is Not My Crime (Radio 1 Session, 18th May 1994)
As Good As It Gets (Radio 1 Session, 24 Feb 1998)
Gene
As Good As It Gets (Radio 1 Session, 24 Feb 1998)
The Looker (Radio 1 Session, 24 Feb 1998)
Gene
The Looker (Radio 1 Session, 24 Feb 1998)
Little Child (Radio 1 Session, 24 Feb 1998)
Gene
Little Child (Radio 1 Session, 24 Feb 1998)
I Need You (Radio 1 Session, 24 Feb 1998)
Gene
I Need You (Radio 1 Session, 24 Feb 1998)
For The Dead
Gene
For The Dead
For The Dead
Speak To Me Someone
Gene
Speak To Me Someone
Speak To Me Someone
